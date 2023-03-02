Irked Judge Threatens Default In Boston Police Shooting Case

By Brian Dowling (March 2, 2023, 7:07 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Thursday upbraided an attorney for the city of Boston and warned he could grant a win to the mother of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in 2016 if the city's legal office doesn't hand over documents and properly prepare witnesses for depositions....

