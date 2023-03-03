An Update On The Eliminating Kickbacks In Recovery Act

By Myla Reizen, Jianne McDonald and Robert Higdon (March 3, 2023, 7:26 PM EST) -- The initial purpose of the Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act, when introduced in July 2018, was to address patient brokering and kickback schemes within recovery homes and clinical treatment facilities through the establishment of criminal penalties.[1]...

