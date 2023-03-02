Fertility Clinic 'Doomed' Baby To Stomach Removal, Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (March 2, 2023, 10:51 PM EST) -- A California couple sued a Pasadena fertility clinic alleging that they specifically used its in vitro services to select an embryo without the husband's stomach-cancer genetic mutation, but the clinic used an embryo with the gene and then concealed the error, condemning their child to "the curse" of eventual stomach-removal surgery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS