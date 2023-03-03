Geico Can Appeal Ruling In Pandemic Premiums Suit

By Hope Patti (March 3, 2023, 3:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal court on Friday granted Geico's request to immediately appeal a recent ruling denying the insurer's bid to permanently dismiss a proposed class action that accused the carrier of profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic by charging excessive car insurance premiums....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS