SEC Atty Suggests Voyager, Binance Broke Securities Rules

By Rick Archer (March 3, 2023, 10:55 PM EST) -- Counsel for Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. told a New York federal bankruptcy judge Friday it may have to amend its Chapter 11 plan after counsel for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said sales of its cryptocoin should be subject to securities regulation....

