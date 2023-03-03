Country Club Loses Fight Over NJ Gov.'s COVID Restrictions

By Jake Maher (March 3, 2023, 4:39 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appellate court dismissed a Bergen County country club's challenge to a 2020 executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy limiting social gatherings due to COVID-19, ruling that the order was a legal response to a public safety threat, not a violation of constitutional rights....

