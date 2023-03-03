Texas Broker Seeks 5th Circ. Ax Of $7.5M CFTC Trial Win

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 3, 2023, 11:05 PM EST) -- A Houston-based energy commodities broker and the firm he worked for urged the Fifth Circuit on Friday to throw out a $7.5 million jury verdict, saying the broker did not "take the other side of trades" made by the firm's customers, in violation of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulations....

