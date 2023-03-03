Pittsburgh Gun Laws Weren't In Contempt Of Earlier Deal

By Matthew Santoni (March 3, 2023, 5:35 PM EST) -- Pittsburgh can't be held in contempt of court for violating a settlement with a gun-rights group when it passed new gun laws in the wake of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting, because vague "obey the law" language in the settlement was not enough to support sanctions, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Friday....

