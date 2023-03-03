Senators Ask DOJ To Probe RealPage's Rental Price Algorithm

By Isaac Monterose (March 3, 2023, 4:07 PM EST) -- Four U.S. senators urged the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into property management software company RealPage Inc.'s YieldStar revenue management software, alleging that the software might be "facilitating de-facto price setting and driving rapid inflation for rental properties."...

