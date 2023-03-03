Amended Horse Racing Law Is Constitutional, 6th Circ. Rules

By Hayley Fowler (March 3, 2023, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday upheld the constitutionality of a federal horse racing law that hands certain regulatory power to a private entity, finding a recent amendment to the statute returned significant enough oversight to the Federal Trade Commission to alleviate concerns over unchecked power afforded to a private corporation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS