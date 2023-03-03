9th Circ. Won't Revive Navy Worker's Disability Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (March 3, 2023, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Friday to reinstate a former U.S. Navy employee's lawsuit alleging the Navy failed to accommodate her medical issues and then retaliated against her by denying her request to work part time, saying she couldn't prove that her supervisors were motivated by discrimination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS