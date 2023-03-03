Gov't Doesn't Owe Cotter Indemnity For Radiation Injury Suit

By Daniel Wilson (March 3, 2023, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has rejected Cotter Corp.'s bid for $15 million in indemnity from the federal government after settling claims related to alleged exposure to radioactive residue stemming from the Manhattan Project, finding no statutory or contractual indemnification right....

