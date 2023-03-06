Adidas Beats False Ad Suit Over 'Authentic' NHL Jerseys

By Gina Kim (March 6, 2023, 4:41 PM EST) -- Adidas defeated a proposed class action Friday accusing it of fraudulently marketing its National Hockey League jerseys as "authentic," after a Florida federal judge found the plaintiff's claims fail because he doesn't specify if or when he saw Adidas' purported misrepresentations before buying the jerseys....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS