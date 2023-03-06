DC Circ. Doubts Thoroughness Of Pipeline Valve Rule

By Katie Buehler (March 6, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel questioned on Monday whether a U.S. Department of Transportation agency adequately responded to concerns submitted by two oil and gas trade groups before adopting a new rule requiring rupture-mitigation valves to be installed on certain new or replacement-transmission and gathering pipelines alike....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS