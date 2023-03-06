Trulieve Says Unwanted Texts Not 'Injury' In TCPA Suit

By Mike Curley (March 6, 2023, 5:18 PM EST) -- Florida cannabis company Trulieve Inc. is urging a Florida federal court to throw out claims it violated state law and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unsolicited sales text messages, saying such messages are not considered an injury under the Eleventh Circuit, and therefore the plaintiff has no standing....

