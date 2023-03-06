Allstate Off The Hook In Undisclosed Leaky Roof Dispute

By Jennifer Mandato (March 6, 2023, 4:08 PM EST) -- Allstate was relieved of any coverage or defense obligations to a Washington couple accused of fraudulent inducement and negligence after failing to disclose roof damage during the sale of their house, a federal judge ruled, finding they intentionally failed to inform the buyer of the problem....

