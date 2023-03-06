DC Pro Sports Teams Avoid Full Dismissal of COVID Claims

By Ganesh Setty (March 6, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- The owner of Washington, D.C., professional basketball and hockey teams may still be able to score coverage from Factory Mutual Insurance Co. over its COVID-19 claims, a D.C. federal court ruled, noting its policy's communicable disease provisions did not contain a physical loss or damage requirement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS