Assault Victim Says Conn. Lawyer's Breach Cost Him $800K

By Brian Steele (March 6, 2023, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state judge wants to transfer a civil dispute against a personal injury attorney to a special court session reserved for difficult cases, signifying that the lawsuit accusing Kevin Ferry and his firm of costing a client $800,000 by breaching a settlement agreement could pose an administrative challenge....

