4th Circ. Panel Skeptical Of W.Va. Trans Patients' Bias Win

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 7, 2023, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel appeared Tuesday to lean toward undoing a victory for a class of transgender participants in West Virginia's Medicaid program who alleged the state's surgical coverage exclusion for gender dysphoria was unconstitutionally discriminatory, with two conservative judges registering disagreement with the trial court's take on the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS