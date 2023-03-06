$1.75M Deal In School Software Data Breach Gets Final Nod

By Allison Grande (March 6, 2023, 11:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has signed off on a $1.75 million deal, which includes $437,500 in attorney fees, to resolve a putative class action over a 2020 data breach that affected nearly 100,00 students and parents who had accounts through their school district that were maintained by Aeries Software Inc. ...

