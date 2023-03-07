Ex-Media Biz Treasurer Loses Bid To Block £1.3M Demand

By William Janes (March 7, 2023, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The High Court has rejected an attempt by the ex-treasurer of Entertainment One to nix the company's demand that he repay a loan of almost £1.3 million ($1.6 million) that he denied had been a bribe from a foreign exchange broker to sign the company up to allegedly needless hedging contracts....

