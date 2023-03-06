Kraft Heinz Investor Sues Board Over Cost-Cutting 'Failure'

By Jeff Montgomery (March 6, 2023, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Kraft Heinz Co. stockholder launched a Delaware Court of Chancery derivative suit Monday seeking recoveries from what it said are billions in write-downs, insider trading gains and duty breaches by its directors, officers and controlling investor 3G Capital, cost-cutting actions the suit called a "spectacular failure."...

