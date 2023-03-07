DC Atty ID'd As Decedent In Deadly Jet Turbulence Event

By Gina Kim (March 6, 2023, 11:23 PM EST) -- Washington, D.C., lawyer Dana J. Hyde has been identified as the passenger killed while aboard a Bombardier business jet that was slammed by severe turbulence, while flying near New England late Friday afternoon, that federal authorities suspect may have been caused by a jet "trim issue," officials announced Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS