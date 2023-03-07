Gilstrap Assures Software Co. It's A Small Fry In USAA's Eyes

By Andrew Karpan (March 7, 2023, 10:11 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled, for the second time, that a banking software company has no reason to expect a patent suit from a San Antonio bank that has racked up multimillion-dollar verdicts against Wells Fargo and PNC, dismissing a declaratory judgment action because "no serious fisherman tries to catch the quarter-pound bream when the 11-pound bass is in the same lake."...

