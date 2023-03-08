Police Officer With PTSD From Murders Loses Disability Suit

By William Janes (March 8, 2023, 6:57 PM GMT) -- A tribunal has rejected a police officer's claim that she was discriminated against when she was transferred to another unit because of post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the murders of a colleague and her daughter's boyfriend....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS