NC Officials Decry Redo In Tussle Over GOP Election Maps

By Hayley Fowler (March 7, 2023, 1:42 PM EST) -- The North Carolina governor and attorney general have asked the state's highest court not to override a previous decision finding Republicans heavily gerrymandered the state's electoral maps, saying lawmakers have fallen far short of showing why that opinion warrants a second look save only a new conservative majority on the bench....

