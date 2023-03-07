Black Knight, Intercontinental Slash Deal Price To $11.7B

By Charlie Innis (March 7, 2023, 2:01 PM EST) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Black Knight Inc. said Tuesday they adjusted the terms of their proposed merger in order to address a Federal Trade Commission probe, agreeing to lower the deal value from $16 billion to $11.7 billion as Black Knight sells one of its business units....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS