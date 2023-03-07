Kinesic Capital Proposes Value Creation Plan To ON24 Board

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 7, 2023, 3:00 PM EST) -- Activist investor Kinesic Capital LLC on Tuesday sent a letter to the board of directors of San Francisco-based virtual communications company ON24, decrying the company's performance and highlighting a three-step value creation plan that it believes is in the "best long-term interest" of all shareholders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS