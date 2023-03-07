Pa. Justices Ponder 'No Felony Recovery' Rule For Murderer

By Matthew Santoni (March 7, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- Several justices on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania seemed concerned Tuesday that a convicted quadruple murderer's civil suit against his psychiatrist may have been dismissed too early, wondering if a state rule prohibiting felons from recovering civil damages stemming from their crimes gave the doctor broad immunity....

