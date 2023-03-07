EPA Watchdog Says Trump Staffers Derailed Chemical Review

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 7, 2023, 10:05 PM EST) -- Trump administration political appointees inserted themselves into an almost-finished chemical toxicity review process and published an assessment that didn't meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's scientific integrity standards and could have put human health at greater risk, an internal watchdog said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS