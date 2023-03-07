Dozens Of Atty Complaints Filed With NJ Watchdog In '22

By Emily Sawicki (March 7, 2023, 3:31 PM EST) -- New Jerseyans last year filed dozens of complaints against attorneys and law firms with the state's Division of Consumer Affairs, with the majority referred for review by the New Jersey Supreme Court's ethics office, according to information provided by the state on Tuesday....

