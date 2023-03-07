Walgreens Seeks Quick Exit in Kids' Cough Medicine Suit

By Katherine Smith (March 7, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- Walgreens is seeking an end to a proposed class action claiming it charges more for its store brand children's cough medicine than the allegedly identical adult version, arguing the label on the product would not lead a reasonable consumer to believe it is specially formulated for children....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS