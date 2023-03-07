Insurer Drops Coverage Suit After HOA Satisfies Retention

By Emily Enfinger (March 7, 2023, 7:20 PM EST) -- A homeowners association and its insurer have agreed to drop a dispute over whether a policy's retention applies after the insurer agreed to defend it for two underlying claims, they told a California federal court, saying a payment made in an underlying settlement makes the matter moot....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS