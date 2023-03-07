DC's Ex-Interim 911 Director Accuses Mayor Of Retaliation

By Katie Buehler (March 7, 2023, 7:14 PM EST) -- The former interim director of Washington, D.C.'s 911 operator has accused the district's government and Mayor Muriel Bowser in a D.C. Superior Court lawsuit of denying her a promotion and ultimately firing her in retaliation for her efforts to hold the agency accountable for its previous failures and to improve operations....

