Mont. Insurer Drops Suit Against Atty Over Crucial 'Omission'

By Emily Sawicki (March 8, 2023, 1:47 PM EST) -- A Montana insurance company that sued a policyholding attorney and her firm in Georgia federal court in a bid to avoid coverage of a malpractice claim stemming from a workplace discrimination dispute backed out of the case Tuesday, following claims that the attorney did not properly disclose key information....

