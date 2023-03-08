Murdoch Calls Trump 'Sore Loser' In Depo For Dominion Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 8, 2023, 1:40 AM EST) -- Donald Trump became a "sore loser" in the face of the 2020 election results, but Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch feared making himself an enemy of Trump because of the then-president's "great following," the conservative media mogul said in deposition testimony made public Tuesday in Dominion Voting Systems Inc.'s defamation lawsuit against Fox News....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS