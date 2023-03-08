DC Judge Axes Medical Device Group's Copyright Office Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 8, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has agreed to boot a medical device alliance's suit against the federal government over a final rule categorizing device repair as fair use under U.S. copyright law, finding that the government didn't act beyond its authority when it issued the exemption....

