Kirkland Leads Ares $375M Brand Management Firm Infusion

By Elaine Briseño (March 8, 2023, 4:03 PM EST) -- Ares Management Corp. will invest $375 million into Kirkland-led brand management firm WHP Global, which owns brands including Express and Toys "R" Us, in a deal that values the company at $1.6 billion and is meant to bolster its next wave of acquisitions, according to a Wednesday announcement....

