Maxell And Mondis Ask Judge To Hike LG Damages To $43M

By Adam Lidgett (March 8, 2023, 5:09 PM EST) -- Maxell and Mondis Technology have asked a New Jersey federal court to enhance a $14.3 million jury verdict against LG in a patent infringement case to $42.9 million in damages, and also have requested millions of dollars additionally in legal fees and interest....

