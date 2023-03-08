Oppenheimer Blocks 4 From Arbitrating Ponzi Claims

By Greg Lamm (March 8, 2023, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge ruled Wednesday that Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. can avoid arbitrating claims from four Washington investors who said they were defrauded in an alleged Ponzi scheme orchestrated by one of its former employees, though the judge noted the investment firm must be embarrassed that the illegal scheme went undetected for more than a decade....

