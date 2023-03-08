2nd Circ. Says Turkey Waited Too Long To Claim $12.7M Idol

By Aaron Keller (March 8, 2023, 6:34 PM EST) -- Citing the doctrine of laches, the Second Circuit on Wednesday declined to award the government of Turkey ownership rights over a 6,000-year-old marble idol in "pristine condition," instead determining that Christie's Inc., the figure's possessor, and an individual owner held complete property interests in the artifact....

