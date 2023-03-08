Dorsey, Block's Board Sued In Del. For Afterpay Deal Stumble

By Jeff Montgomery (March 8, 2023, 8:35 PM EST) -- Shareholders of multinational tech giant Block Inc. aimed a Delaware Court of Chancery derivative suit at founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and the company's board on Wednesday, seeking damages for the company arising from the sale of unregistered shares and a major data breach....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS