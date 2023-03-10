SEC Needs To Support Crypto Gatekeepers

By Rob Rosenblum (March 10, 2023, 10:29 AM EST) -- In a recent speech at Brooklyn Law School, Commissioner Jaime Lizarraga of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission joined a chorus of others to suggest that a lack of securities law compliance in the digital asset industry is due in no small part to the failure of gatekeepers, such as securities lawyers, to properly advise their clients....

