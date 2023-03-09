Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lights Out On New $21M Patent Trial As Albright Ups Award

By Lauren Berg (March 9, 2023, 11:21 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Wednesday refused to wipe out a Western District of Texas jury's patent infringement verdict against a Chinese lighting manufacturer, rejecting the company's bid for a new trial, and tacked on $4.3 million more in supplemental damages to the already boosted $21 million verdict....

