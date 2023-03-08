Conn. Judge Weighs How To Shield Church Abuse Victim IDs

By Brian Steele (March 8, 2023, 10:56 PM EST) -- A Connecticut bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that he will wait to rule on allowing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, to replace its Chapter 11 claims and noticing agent until he is satisfied that the new company's service agreement meets specific judicial standards and maintains the privacy of sexual abuse survivors....

