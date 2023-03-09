Bank OK To Fire Employee After Long Sick Leave, Court Rules

By Joel Poultney (March 9, 2023, 6:15 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal has ruled that a Lloyds Banking Group PLC subsidiary did not unfairly dismiss one of its employees on capability grounds after he was absent for an extended period of time because of ill health....

