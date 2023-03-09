Wells Fargo Won't Refund Stolen Gov't Payments, Suit Alleges

By Katryna Perera (March 9, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo was hit with a proposed class action in New Mexico federal court alleging it refused to refund stolen funds from debit cards that were preloaded by the state for unemployment insurance and child support, in violation of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act....

