Judge Nixes Fifth Third Shareholders' Cover-Up Suit

By Thy Vo (March 9, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- A shareholder suit alleging that the directors of Fifth Third Bancorp covered up abusive sales practices was permanently thrown out after an Illinois federal judge found that the investors, for the second time, failed to show that board members are too conflicted to make independent decisions....

