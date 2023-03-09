Texas AG Played 'Gotcha' With Whistleblower Deal, Court Told

By Lynn LaRowe (March 9, 2023, 4:20 PM EST) -- Four former high-ranking aides said their whistleblower lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office should move forward after the entity allegedly reneged on an agreement that a $3.3 million settlement is contingent on approved state legislative funding and instead took the position that the matter can remain in limbo indefinitely....

