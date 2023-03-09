Ga. Election Board Must Face 'Wet Signature' Challenge

By Tom Lotshaw (March 9, 2023, 3:03 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday denied an attempt by the Georgia State Election Board and its members to dismiss a suit by advocacy groups challenging the state's "wet signature" rule requiring voters to hand sign an oath on absentee ballot applications with pen and ink....

